Residents advised to prepare for overnight winter weather

BATON ROUGE - The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents to prepare for freezing temperatures and the potential for wintery conditions across the state.

GOHSEP has activated its Crisis Action Team in order to support local emergency managers with any potential requests for resources, according to a news release.

WBRZ's Chief Meteorologists Dr. Josh Eachus said a strong cold front will bring temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees below average Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the year's first hard freeze.

Residents can expected some rain around midnight tonight, and once it begins, thermometers will quickly drop through the 40s.

