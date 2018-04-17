Residents abuzz after bee thefts in rural part of Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating the thief responsible for stealing boxes of bees in Tangipahoa Parish.

The first theft was reported on April 6 by a resident in the Tickfaw area who informed authorities that five bee boxes had been taken from their property. The boxes are used to raise bees and harvest honey.

A second complaint was made Monday by a different resident on Bankston Road. Six more bee boxes were reported stolen there.

Deputies say both families rely on income from the honey harvested by the bees.

Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact authorities at (800) 554-5245.