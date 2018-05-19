Resident trying to burn down hornets' nest causes apartment fire

UPDATE: Baton Rouge firefighters determined the fire was unintentionally started by the owner of the apartment attempting to get rid of a hornets' nest by burning it.

The apartment building had a total of six units, and only two of the six were affected. Two people were displaced. The Red Cross was called out to assist.

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a reported apartment fire on Claycut Road Saturday.

Sources told WBRZ the fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Claycut Road near S Foster Drive.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The extent of the damage was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.