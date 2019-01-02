58°
Resident, 73, charged in killing of nursing home roommate

3 hours 3 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 3:38 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVI
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder after he admitted to beating his roommate to death at a Missouri nursing home.
  
Police were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in St. Louis County just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found 69-year-old Larry Harris dead.
  
Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Willie Clemons with second-degree murder. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.
  
A probable cause statement says the men were roommates. A nurse found Harris in his bed and not breathing. The statement says Clemons admitted to the nursing staff that he punched Harris several times. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the attack.
