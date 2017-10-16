74°
Reserve man found with at least 100 grams of heroin

Monday, October 16 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

NEW ORLEANS - A Reserve man has been charged with a four-count indictment for violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act last week. 

Authorities found Derrell Joseph, 38, with over 100 grams of substances containing a detectable amount of heroin. Police also found Joseph in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act for using a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime.

If found guilty, Joseph faces five years to 40 years with a fine of up to $5,000,000. The firearm charge could add an additional five year consecutive term.

