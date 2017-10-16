57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Researchers discover vulnerability affecting Wi-Fi security

3 hours 40 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 October 16, 2017 7:59 PM October 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
AUSTIN, Tx. -  Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or spread malicious software while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device.
  
A report published Monday said the breach could only happen if an attacker is within range of the potential victim, but the weakness could affect anyone using a Wi-Fi network, whether at home, the office or at a public coffee shop.
  
The Wi-Fi Alliance, an industry group, says there's no evidence that the vulnerability discovered by researcher Mathy Vanhoef has been exploited maliciously. It affects WPA2, a protocol used to secure Wi-Fi networks.
  
The group says the problem can be resolved through straightforward software updates. Microsoft says it's already deployed patches. Google says it'll do so in the coming weeks.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days