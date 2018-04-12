57°
Research into police pay and benefits may happen soon

2 hours 48 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, April 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE- A study of police pay and benefits in the capital city could soon be underway.

Research firm SSR would take 90 days to compare Baton Rouge police salaries to other departments and make recommendations for recruiting and maintaining officers. The cost of the contract is about $40,000.

BRPD administrators point to a similar study which led to a ten percent pay increase for New Orleans officers last year. Baton Rouge already conducted a study over five years ago, but officials say updated data is needed.

Funding for the study was introduced at the metro council Wednesday night. Councilmembers will vote on the issue at an upcoming meeting.

