Rescuers reach climbers on Oregon mountain

Tuesday, February 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities say rescuers have reached a group of climbers stranded on Mount Hood after one climber died after a fall.
  
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says rescuers reached the climbers at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at 10,500-foot (3,200-meter) elevation and that the climbers had all been assessed.
  
The sheriff's office says rescuers were assisting four climbers to safety. An additional three climbers were making their way down the mountain without assistance.
