Republicans seek spending controls in exchange for tax votes

2 hours 11 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2018 Jan 20, 2018 January 20, 2018 11:58 AM January 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Republican House leaders negotiating with Gov. John Bel Edwards on a fix to Louisiana's $1 billion budget gap want something in exchange for their tax votes. They want the governor's backing for legislation aimed at curbing state spending.
  
House Speaker Taylor Barras says he's floated four "budget reform" ideas to the Democratic governor that GOP lawmakers want in any agenda for a possible February special session on taxes.
  
Included are tighter limits on annual state spending growth and creation of a more transparent system for viewing agency spending. In the Medicaid program, the lawmakers want to charge some patients' copay for health services and to enact work requirements on certain enrollees.
  
Edwards says he's open to the ideas, but needs more details on the legislation House Republicans are proposing.
