Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax returns

February 14, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - House Republicans have blocked an attempt by Democrats to use an obscure law to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns from the IRS.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee tried to frame the issue as a matter of national security. They questioned whether Trump has any investments in Russia, though they offered no proof.

The committee has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records. The committee could then vote to make them public.

Shunning decades of tradition, Trump has steadfastly refused to release them.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas said Americans have a right to know if Trump has any, quote, "entanglements" with foreign countries.

GOP Committee Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas said he would not let Democrats use the panel to go after a political rival.

