Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'
WASHINGTON - The Republican-controlled Senate has taken one of the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
In a nearly partly-line vote of 51-48, lawmakers approved a nonbinding GOP-backed budget measure that makes it easier for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
The House plans to vote on the measure Friday.
