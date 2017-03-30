Republican foes of health care bill win praise in districts

BUCKNER - Defying President Donald Trump on the Republican Party's promise to repeal and replace Obamacare sounds like political suicide, especially in the congressional districts Trump won handily.



But some Republicans who blocked the legislation won praise from constituents for stopping what many saw as a flawed plan, either in the legislation's substance or strategy.



Although Trump's famed deal-making faltered with his own party, the same voters who backed their local lawmaker showed patience with the president.



That's despite signs that nationwide, there's significant disapproval of his handling of health care.



An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling health care, including 31 percent of Republicans.