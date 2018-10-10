86°
Republican businessman to run for Louisiana governor in 2019

Wednesday, October 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NCCER
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has drawn his first Republican challenger in next year's governor's race.
  
Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone (RIHS-poh-nay) filed state paperwork Wednesday declaring his candidacy for the 2019 election.
  
Rispone tells The Associated Press: "I am definitely running. This is it."
  
Rispone, founder of an industrial contracting company, is a longtime donor to GOP and conservative campaigns and causes. The wealthy businessman says he plans to invest his own money in what will be an expensive governor's race.
  
Edwards, a Democrat seeking his second term, reported $5 million in his campaign account earlier this year. Rispone says he's setting aside a similar amount of his own money "to get started" and will start fundraising immediately.
  
Rispone says he'll make an official campaign announcement later this year.

