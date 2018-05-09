Republic truck leaks fluid on I-110 North, slick conditions cause multi-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews blocked off two lanes of traffic on the interstate after a Republic service truck leaked hydraulic fluid onto the roadway Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on I-110 North just past Scenic Highway.

Slick conditions caused multiple vehicles to crash. No serious injuries were reported.

4-car wreck due to leaking hydraulic fluid. Cars have been cleared. DOTD is waiting for several sand trucks to arrive from Port Allen. pic.twitter.com/adTIrdhqcs — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 8, 2018

All lanes have since reopened.