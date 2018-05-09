67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Republic truck leaks fluid on I-110 North, slick conditions cause multi-vehicle crash

17 hours 32 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 May 08, 2018 2:03 PM May 08, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews blocked off two lanes of traffic on the interstate after a Republic service truck leaked hydraulic fluid onto the roadway Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on I-110 North just past Scenic Highway.

Slick conditions caused multiple vehicles to crash. No serious injuries were reported.

All lanes have since reopened.

