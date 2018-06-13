Latest Weather Blog
Republic Services promises results after slow-down in trash pickup
ASCENSION PARISH - Republic Services is one the biggest and oldest trash collection companies in the Capital Region. But the garbage giant has a problem in Ascension Parish.
"We've been in Ascension Parish for over 30-years now and honestly we haven't had a situation like this before," Director of Municipal Service Karla Swacker said.
Customers like Adriana Garza claim their trash hasn't been picked up in weeks, and in some cases, not at all.
"We had 2-trash cans out last week. We put them out Monday. Come Tuesday, we noticed one was still here and the other was thrown in a ditch," Garza said.
Republic has four trucks that service homes in Ascension. But earlier this month, two of those drivers had to take emergency time off. Two fill-in drivers are still learning what homes to service.
"It's hard to pick up garbage in Ascension Parish because you have to go to address to address and hunt and peck," Swacker said.
Officials at Republic say they have heard all the complaints, and now plan to add another truck. That's five trash truck to service their customers in Ascension Parish. The extra driver will begin rolling before the sun rises in the morning.
"We've got a plan in place now and we'll have an extra truck other Wednesday and Thursday to get everything done," Swacker said.
