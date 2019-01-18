Reports: Sony drops R. Kelly after furor over allegations

67°
1 hour 13 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster.
  
The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him most of his career. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.
  
Representatives for Sony and RCA Records, where R. Kelly was signed to, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.
  
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.
  
R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

