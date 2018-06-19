Reports of fatal crash on Tiger Bend Road

76°
Tuesday, June 19 2018
First responders are working a fatal crash on South Tiger Bend Road, near Babin Drive.
Authorities say a single-vehicle wreck happened around 9:30, Tuesday night.
No reports on how many people were injured in the accident, but the coroner has been called to the scene.
