Reports of baby, others trapped in a series of overnight wrecks on I-10

April 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WHISKEY BAY – Numerous wrecks closed a stretch of I-10 through Iberville Parish and required emergency care for several people overnight.

Dispatchers sent ground ambulances, a medical helicopter and numerous police to wrecks on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay around four Sunday morning. For about two hours, authorities worked to treat those injured and clear the highway. State Police announced the interstate reopened just after six o'clock Sunday morning.

Sources told WBRZ, numerous vehicles were involved – including an 18-wheeler – and that at one point, three people were reported trapped in the wreckage, an infant was among those that needed to be rescued.

Authorities have not released specific information about the wreck. Check back for updates.

