UPDATE: Mississippi St. head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro resigns

UPDATE: Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Tuesday that head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro has resigned effectively immediatley.

STARKVILLE, MS - Late Monday night reports from Mississippi indicated that Mississippi State head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro will be fired with cause on Tuesday morning.

David Murray with 247sports.com first reported the news around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night with other media outlets saying they had confirmed the report as well.

Mississippi State will officially terminate the second-year baseball coach's employment Tuesday morning. Cannizaro’s dismissal is per sources with cause though University officials have yet to state on record what said cause is.

An official statement is forthcoming. The University will place pitching coach Gary Henderson in charge of the 2018 team for the remainder of this season. Mississippi State opened the schedule over the past weekend with a three-game sweeping at Southern Mississippi. - via 247sports.com

Cannizaro is a New Orleans native and former Tulane player who worked at LSU as the Tigers hitting coach in his first coaching job after leaving professional baseball as a player in the Yankee organization.