Reported shooting slowing traffic on La. 1 in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Police activity on La. 1 at Ave. A has created a traffic situation.

Authorities confirmed to WBRZ that one person had been shot and rushed to a hospital from the scene.

A person who answered the phone at the police station said all police were involved in the situation and could not release details.

Traffic is heavy on La. 1 in both directions through Port Allen. 

