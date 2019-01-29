48°
Reported shooting slowing traffic on La. 1 in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Police activity on La. 1 at Ave. A has created a traffic situation.
Authorities confirmed to WBRZ that one person had been shot and rushed to a hospital from the scene.
A person who answered the phone at the police station said all police were involved in the situation and could not release details.
Traffic is heavy on La. 1 in both directions through Port Allen.
Avoid the area, police activity backing up traffic north & southbound on LA 1 between Court Street & I-10. https://t.co/PiKqwMgWYH— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) January 29, 2019
