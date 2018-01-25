Reported police chase ends in crash on Florida Blvd.

34°
Wednesday, January 24 2018
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a crash on Florida Blvd. involving a truck that may have been involved in a chase moments before.

A red pickup truck crashed into a pole on Florida Blvd. near I-110 around 9 p.m.

Police were reportedly involved in a chase with a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash.  Officials have not released any information on why they were chasing the vehicle.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

