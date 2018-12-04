Report: Xavier University students claim they were locked in school, pepper sprayed

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Two Xavier University police officers are on leave after students claimed they were pepper sprayed on campus.

WWL reports the alleged incident happened after the school's traditional midnight breakfast ahead of final exams. The encounter was reportedly discussed in a meeting with school administrators Tuesday.

During that meeting, several students described being locked behind the gates at the end of the event. Some said they tried to escape the area through other buildings when the incident happened. A couple of the students said they were even pepper sprayed.

"I want to make an apology for what you witnessed, what some of you experienced and what some of you have heard about," said Curtis Wright, the vice-president for student affairs. "This is not who we are and this is not what we are about."

Wright told the students that officers involved had been placed on administrative leave, pending a full investigation.