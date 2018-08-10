Latest Weather Blog
Report: Woman stabbed to death while walking with infant
GRETNA - A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend while walking with her child Thursday morning, according to WWL.
The Gretna Police Department says 25-year-old Traniel Gray was walking down Amelia Street around 5 a.m. when the attack happened. The report says 41-year-old Damone Ussin walked up to the two, stabbed the woman 29 times and then left her to die.
Gray was found dead a short time later with her child crying alongside her body. The Department of Family Services is currently caring for the infant.
Ussin was determined to be a suspect based on interviews and crime cameras in the area. Police say the two had been in a relationship previously, and Ussin was wanted for allegedly beating Gray in July.
He was arrested Thursday night and booked on one count of second-degree murder.
