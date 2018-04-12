Report: Woman pulls gun during brawl in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Photo: WSB-TV

ATLANTA - A woman was arrested in Georgia after she pulled out a firearm during an argument in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

According to a report from WSB-TV, the women were seen arguing outside the restaurant Wednesday morning. Video recorded by a passerby shows the four women striking and yelling at one another outside the restaurant until one of them pulls out a handgun and begins pointing at one of the others.

Police eventually caught up with the woman seen in the video, 24-year-old Vonshay Redding, and found the weapon inside her car. Police spoke to both Redding and the victim, both of whom had visible lacerations.

Police said the had ongoing dispute with one another.

Redding was taken into custody and booked on one count of aggravated assault.