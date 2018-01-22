Report: Woman on Carnival cruise goes overboard

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, January 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A woman sailing on a cruise from New Orleans is missing after she went overboard Sunday night, WWL-TV reports.

Carnival cruise line spokesperson Vance Gulliken said a 44-year-old woman "was seen going overboard" from the Carnival Triumph Sunday night into the Gulf of Mexico. The cruise was on its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans.

Gulliken said that search and rescue operations were underway for the missing woman and Carnival's CARE team was providing support and assistance to the woman's family.

