Report: Woman lied about rape because date didn't drive her home

Photo: WHAM

GALEN, NY - Deputies say a woman in New York lied about being raped because her date didn't give her a ride home.

According to a report from WHAM, 27-year-old Jessica Gallagher had called 911 after a date with a man she met through a dating app. Gallagher reportedly got in contact with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, claiming her date had blindfolded her before driving to an unknown location and raping her.

Gallagher gave deputies a written statement about the incident, but authorities say she later admitted to making the whole thing up because she was upset with her date for refusing to give her a ride home.

Gallagher was charged with making a punishable false written statement, and falsely reporting an incident. She's due in court later this month.