76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Woman going through drug, alcohol withdrawal dies in New Orleans jail

2 hours 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 May 28, 2018 9:47 PM May 28, 2018 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A woman going through drug and alcohol withdrawal died in her cell at the New Orleans Jail Sunday night, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

The woman was reportedly booked into jail Friday afternoon on an unspecified offense. According to the report, the woman told police that she had used heroin and alcohol daily for the past several years, including the day of her arrest.

Authorities said she was put in the detoxification protocol for opioid and alcohol withdrawal, but she was reportedly refused medicine Sunday night.

She was found dead around 9 p.m. Sunday.

No other details are currently available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days