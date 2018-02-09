Report: Woman convicted of manslaughter in elderly mother's death

BATON ROUGE - A 56-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with the death of her mother, who was found malnourished and ridden with bedsores more than three years ago.

According to the Advocate, Joleslie Looney was convicted of manslaughter Friday for the death of her 82-year-old mother, Bessie Looney.

Bessie was found dead in her wheelchair back in 2014. Investigators said the Looneys' home was in filthy condition, and Bessie had signs of malnourishment as well as bed sores across much of her body.

Authorities said Joleslie and her daughter Lauren both knew about Bessie's condition and were her primary caregivers, but did not seek medical attention to help her.

The Baton Rouge coroner's report said Bessie Looney died from an infection stemming from chronic immobility, malnutrition and inflammation.

Lauren Looney, 21, is scheduled to stand trial March 19 on her own manslaughter charge in the case.