Report: Woman arrested after 2-year-old shot in Jefferson Davis Parish

Photo: KATC

JENNINGS- Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting that sent a 2-year-old to the hospital.

The shooting occurred on March 24, according to KATC. Summer Lane Chiasson, 33, has been charged with one count of cruelty to juveniles.

The Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old was shot in the abdomen by a 4-year-old child with a 9mm semi-auto pistol that Chiasson had concealed under a sofa cushion. Reports say that Chiasson had placed the gun under the cushion the night before, when she fell asleep on the sofa.

The 4-year-old child, according to deputies, found the gun the following morning and brought it into another room to play with it.

Deputies say the child did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.