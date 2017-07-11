Report: Woman allegedly looted neighbor's flooded home, sold stolen items at yard sales

Images via WWL

AMITE – A woman was arrested after she allegedly looted her neighbor's flooded home and then sold the stolen items at yard sales.

WWL reports that Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies began investigating a looting incident on Thomas Road in Amite in December. A large number of personal belongings, including dishware, decorations and furniture, were stolen from the flooded home.

The looter entered the home by breaking a window, deputies say.

Detectives received a tip last week that 29-year-old Danielle Mease, the victim's next door neighbor, sold one of the stolen items to another neighbor. Detectives executed a search warrant on Mease's house and found several stolen tools, clothes and designer hand bags. Mease's live-in boyfriend, 53-year-old Antolin Almaguer was arrested at the home, however Mease refused to turn herself in, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives found an advertisement along Highway 16 for a yard sale on Thomas Lane. Mease turned herself in on Monday and was charged with possession of stolen property, theft by fraud and looting.

She admitted to stealing from the flooded home frequently and operating a yard sale.

Almaguer was also booked on possession of stolen property, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule III controlled substances.