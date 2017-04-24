Report: Wisconsin woman suffers second-degree burns after Fitbit explodes

WISCONSIN – A Wisconsin woman's Fitbit fitness tracker exploded while she was wearing it, resulting in second-degree burns on her arm, ABC News reported.

Dina Mithell said she owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for two weeks when the fitness tracking device allegedly caught fire on her arm while reading a book.

"It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long… I don't know. Either way, It burned the heck out of my arm," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she quickly took the tracker off her arm as it was still burning and tossed it on the floor. She said her doctor picked pieces of plastic and rubber out of her arm following the incident.

Mitchell said that the Fitbit company offered her a free replacement device after she notified them of what happened.

A spokesperson for Fitbit told ABC News that the company is investigating the matter.

"We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell's report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority," the company said in a statement.



"We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2," the company added.