Report: Wiretap reveals Will Wade discussed 'offer' with agent embroiled in basketball recruiting scandal

BATON ROUGE - A 2017 phone conversation between LSU basketball coach Will Wade and a middleman tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics features Wade discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of a prospect, Yahoo Sports reports.

The call between Wade and Christian Dawkins was reportedly intercepted by the FBI and includes a frustrated Wade complaining that another party affiliated with the recruitment had not accepted his "offer." According to the Yahoo report, Wade theorized a verbal commitment to LSU was being delayed because he hadn't given that third party a big “enough piece of the pie in the deal” and instead “tilted” the offer toward the player and his mother.

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”

There was no explanation of what the "Smart thing" is, though Javonte Smart is currently a freshman guard at LSU and formerly a top-50 recruit from Baton Rouge.

Wade declined to comment on the story Thursday afternoon, saying he hadn't yet seen it.

LSU head coach Will Wade was talking to fans today at a luncheon when the Yahoo Sports report broke regarding further phone calls with Chris Dawkins that the FBI is investigating. We spoke with him immediately after and here's what he said. #LSU pic.twitter.com/b0vZ003wNi — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 7, 2019

Dawkins is known to have been on FBI wiretaps during the late spring and summer of 2017. Previous reports from ESPN cited that Dawkins made at least three calls to a cellphone number belonging in June 2017. Smart announced his commitment to LSU on June 30.

The tapes don't mention any specifics of the "offer" or if it violated NCAA rules.

Defense attorneys are in the process of formally filing subpoenas for both Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller to testify for the defense at the second trial Dawkins. The defense will try to show through wiretapped phone calls and direct testimony from the coaches that Dawkins and another associate were not attempting to bribe the coaches to gain an inside track on signing their NBA-bound talent.

You can read the full Yahoo Sports report here.