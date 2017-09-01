76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Willie Snead suspended for 3 games due to offseason DUI

4 hours 39 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, September 01 2017 Sep 1, 2017 September 01, 2017 5:03 PM September 01, 2017 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Wide Receiver Willie Snead will miss the first three games of the season, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

Coach Sean Payton told the Advocate that Snead will be suspended for three games this season, but wouldn't comment on why.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the suspension comes from an off-season DUI.

Snead is entering his third season with the Saints. In his rookie year, he put caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, he caught 72 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Snead is entering his third season with the Saints. In 2016, he caught 72 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days