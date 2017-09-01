Report: Willie Snead suspended for 3 games due to offseason DUI

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Wide Receiver Willie Snead will miss the first three games of the season, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

Coach Sean Payton told the Advocate that Snead will be suspended for three games this season, but wouldn't comment on why.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the suspension comes from an off-season DUI.

Snead is entering his third season with the Saints. In his rookie year, he put caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, he caught 72 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

