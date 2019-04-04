Report: Will Wade, LSU working toward meeting

BATON ROUGE - LSU and suspended basketball coach Will Wade appear to be moving closer to ending their month-long standoff.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, LSU and Wade are working toward a meeting. Sources say the new development is the result of an effort spearheaded by Wade's new attorney, Steven Thompson.

Thomspon is a Chicago based lawyer known for representing NCAA coaches.

This comes a week after the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Michigan State in the Sweet 16 and roughly a month after the University placed Wade on indefinite suspension.

School officials say Wade declined to cooperate with an internal investigation following an F.B.I. college recruiting probe. A 2017 phone conversation between Wade and a middleman tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics features Wade discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of a prospect.

Wade had canceled a scheduled meeting for March 8 after the university reportedly did not meet his attorney's demands to hold the meeting without NCAA representatives present. It is not clear when this new meeting will happen.