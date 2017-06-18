72°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: Vehicle ran over pedestrians as they left London mosque
LONDON - The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.
Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.
The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.
People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.
Further details were not immediately available.
Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tigers talk College World Series
-
BUMP? Orange signs dot Zachary as city-wide road repairs get underway
-
Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete
-
Former LSU player reminisces on Tigers' first trip to College World Series
-
Port Allen gears up for bigger, better 'Juneteenth' celebration