72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Vehicle ran over pedestrians as they left London mosque

1 hour 48 minutes 28 seconds ago June 18, 2017 Jun 18, 2017 Sunday, June 18 2017 June 18, 2017 8:45 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Twitter
LONDON - The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.
  
Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.
  
The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims.
  
People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
  
Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.
  
Further details were not immediately available.
  
Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days