75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Vandals cause power outages in French Quarter

1 hour 5 minutes 7 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 1:09 PM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano

NEW ORLEANS – Vandals caused power outages to many buildings in downtown New Orleans and in the French Quarter on Thursday. 

According to Entergy, equipment was stolen and damaged at a substation that services the downtown area and the French Quarter, WWL reports. The damage was done overnight and Entergy says that power should be restored by 1 p.m. on Thursday. 

The outages caused the Orleans Parish Civil District Court and 1st and 2nd City Court to close at noon. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days