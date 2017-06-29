Report: Vandals cause power outages in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – Vandals caused power outages to many buildings in downtown New Orleans and in the French Quarter on Thursday.

According to Entergy, equipment was stolen and damaged at a substation that services the downtown area and the French Quarter, WWL reports. The damage was done overnight and Entergy says that power should be restored by 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The outages caused the Orleans Parish Civil District Court and 1st and 2nd City Court to close at noon.