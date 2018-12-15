Report: Two rushed to hospital after car falls from second floor of Metairie parking garage

50°
Saturday, December 15 2018
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

METAIRIE - Officials say a vehicle backing out of a spot in a parking garage drove off the side of the building and fell two stories Saturday afternoon.

According to WWL, Dalton and Kim Bergeron, both of whom are in their 70s, were exiting the garage when their vehicle backed through a wall and fell several dozen feet around 2 o'clock. The vehicle landed upside-down, partially on top of a parked mobile camper.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

