Report: Two Kansas deputies shot at courthouse

Source: WDAF
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WDAF

KANSAS CITY, KS - Reports say two deputies were shot while escorting a prisoner at a Kansas City courthouse  Friday.

According to WDAF, two Wyandotte Sheriff’s Deputies were shot outside the county courthouse. The suspected shooter was also reportedly shot. All three were taken to an area hospital.

Their conditions are currently unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

