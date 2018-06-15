90°
Report: Two Kansas deputies shot at courthouse
KANSAS CITY, KS - Reports say two deputies were shot while escorting a prisoner at a Kansas City courthouse Friday.
According to WDAF, two Wyandotte Sheriff’s Deputies were shot outside the county courthouse. The suspected shooter was also reportedly shot. All three were taken to an area hospital.
Their conditions are currently unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
