Report: Twins both needed liver to survive, only one will get transplant in time

Photo: Gofundme

SLIDELL - A pair of 18-year-old twin brothers will soon be separated after only one of them was able to receive the liver transplant they both needed to survive.

According to a report from WWL, Devin and Nick Coats were both diagnosed with stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver caused by a genetic mutation about a year ago. Both high schoolers were placed on the liver transplant list, but only Devin was able to receive one in time.

"Nick's now in the dying stage," his mother, Margi Coats, told WWL. "When his doctor asked what he wanted in life, he wanted to graduate. I see it's not going to happen now."

As the family prepares to say farewell, Devin is coming to terms with living without his brother by his side for the first time.

"He's trying to heal through this too," Margi said. "He's got his life and yet his brother doesn't. It's been very, very hard for both of them."

A new liver will no longer save Nick, but Margi says it could help one of the reported 120,000 children waiting for the donation they need to survive.

"None of this would have happened provided we had the liver available like we needed and there are so many other people waiting," Margi said.

The family is now hoping Nick's short time on Earth will serve as a call to action.

"Don't let it happen to other people like it has him," Margi begged.

Nick has just one request for his brother, who he'll be leaving behind in the coming months.

"I asked him, 'is there anything specifically you want me to do while I'm coming up and going through life itself?'" Devin said. "He said, 'just be me and do what I want to do'. And I said, 'I got that.'"

The family does not have life insurance for Nick, and his mother is currently out of work. If you'd like to donate to the family's medical and funeral expenses you can click HERE.

Sign Gypsies in Slidell is also donating 100 percent of its #TeamTwins sales and donations to the family.

You can find out how to become an organ donor HERE.