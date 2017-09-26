Report: Truck spills nails on I-10, causes massive traffic jam in New Orleans

89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Several unhappy motorists were stuck on I-10 after a truck carrying thousands of nails spilled buckets of them all over the roadway. 

According to a report from WWL, the incident occurred near the I-10/610 split Tuesday.

Traffic headed toward New Orleans from Metairie was backed up for several miles as the three lanes of traffic headed toward I-610 were being forced to merge with the three lanes of traffic on I-10.

Clean up crews were trying to sweep the nails off to the side, but rain was adding to the problems, making it hard to sweep them to the side.

A State Police spokesperson told WWL the driver responsible was charged with having an unsecured load.

