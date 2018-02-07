Report: Trash bags stuffed with decomposing animals dumped in Lafayette Parish

Photo: KATC

CARENCRO - Authorities are investigating a disturbing scene in Lafayette Parish, where the bodies of numerous animals were found dumped in trash bags near I-49 Tuesday.

According to a report from KATC, the decomposing animal bodies were found stuffed in trash bags off Debutante Road in Carencro.

The discovery was reportedly made by an Acadiana Animal Aid volunteer who stopped after spotting an animal on the roadside. After the volunteer got out to investigate, he/she discovered the other remains along with collars.

Some of the animals appeared to have died within the past few days.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene trying to determine how many animals were dumped. The investigation is ongoing.