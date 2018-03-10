55°
Report: Toys 'R' Us may soon close its doors for good

Friday, March 09 2018
Source: Bloomberg News
By: WBRZ Staff

A new report suggests Toys R Us might be shuttering all of its stores nationwide.

Bloomberg News reports the company is making preparations for a liquidation of its bankrupt U.S. operations since it has yet to find a buyer or reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.

The once-mighty toy store chain was $5 billion in debt when it filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Officials had hoped the U.S. operations would emerge with a new business model and less debt.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter in January that some stores would begin closing in February.

