Report: Tourist chased down, beaten and robbed in French Quarter

Photo: GoFundMe

NEW ORLEANS - An out-of-towner says he was chased down, beaten with a baseball bat and robbed in New Orleans Thursday night.

According to a report from WWL, 33-year-old Kevin Guin was in town for a bachelor when two men attacked him with a baseball bat in the French Quarter.

Guin's brother, Jason, told WWL that he had left a club around 11 p.m. to head back to his hotel. Guin apparently took a wrong turn, and that's when he was attacked.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Kevin Guin suffering from a head injury. The witness told officers he saw a black man leaning over Kevin Guin, going through his pockets while he was on the ground before fleeing.

The next morning, Jason discovered that his brother had been checked into the ICU, undergoing surgery and having 31 staples placed in his head. He's since been moved to a normal hospital room.

The family is now working on finding a way to send Guin back to his home in Virginia as police search for his attackers.

A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe account for Kevin. The account can be found here.