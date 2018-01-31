Report: Topgolf teeing up location off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Topgolf has reportedly secured a permit to build its latest high-tech driving range right here in Baton Rouge.

According to a report from the Advocate, the permit to build the $10 million facility near I-10 at Siegen Lane was issued Friday. The company reportedly plans to build its 55,000-square-foot at the previous location of the old Tinseltown movie theater.

Topgolf ranges feature technology that tracks each visitor's ball to record their distance and accuracy, the venues also include a bar and restaurant.

The EBR Metro Council approved a rezoning to allow for Topgolf to sell alcohol at the location late last year. At that point, company officials said they hoped to begin construction in early 2018 with hopes of completing the facility within a year.