Report: Three, including toddler, shot on I-10 in New Orleans

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A man, woman and toddler were injured on Tuesday night during a shooting on I-10 in New Orleans.

The shooting occurred on I-10 east near the Poydras exit, WWL reports.

Police said the victims were traveling east bound when another vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire on them around 9:30 p.m.

According to WWL, police initially said a man and woman were shot and, on Wednesday, an overnight crime log indicated that a third victim, possibly a one-year-old, was also shot.

The victims' conditions are not known at this time.

Police have not released information about any arrests or a motive.