Report: Thief seen stealing AC units from Louisiana home

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a thief after a truck a loaded what is believed to be stolen air conditioning units was seen driving around New Orleans.

According to a report from WWL, a red Ford Ranger was used to steal two Goodwin AC units from a home in the 5700 block on Elysian Fields Avenue on June 20. Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle Monday.

Police said the victim was not home at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner/occupants should call detectives at 504-658-6030