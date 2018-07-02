76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Thief seen stealing AC units from Louisiana home

2 hours 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 6:07 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a thief after a truck a loaded what is believed to be stolen air conditioning units was seen driving around New Orleans.

According to a report from WWL, a red Ford Ranger was used to steal two Goodwin AC units from a home in the 5700 block on Elysian Fields Avenue on June 20. Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle Monday.

Police said the victim was not home at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its owner/occupants should call detectives at 504-658-6030

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days