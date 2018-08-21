Suspended LSU guard accused in sexual assault involving minor

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - The suspension of an LSU football player earlier this month coincided with his arrest over sexual assault allegations.

According to arrest documents, 19-year-old Ed Ingram was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Aug. 2, a day before the Tigers' preseason training camp began.

The incident in question allegedly happened in August 2017, shortly before the Texas native began his first semester at LSU. The Desoto Police Department, which originally filed the warrant, told the Advocate the victim was a minor but did not disclose that person's exact age.

Coach Ed Orgeron announced Aug. 3 that Ingram had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, a day after LSU Athletics officials said they had been made aware of the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.