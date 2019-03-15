Report: Suspected burglar found dead under 900-pound safe

Photo: CBS 4

MARION, Ind.- Authorities say a man found an intruder dead in his home this week trapped under the family's 900-pound safe.

ABC News reports that George Hollingsworth of Marion, Indiana said he found the scene on Wednesday, a day after he first reported the robbery to the police. The Marion Police Department said Hollingsworth was in his garage when he saw a man lying beneath the large safe.

"Hollingsworth began cleaning the clutter in his garage to see if any items had been stolen. Upon cleaning, he found that his antique floor safe weighing over 900 pounds was knocked over," police said in a statement. "Upon further inspection Mr. Hollingsworth found a body lying underneath the safe."

The Marion Fire Department was called to help lift the safe and remove the body. Police later identified the man as 28-year-old Jeremiah Disney.