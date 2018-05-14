Report: 'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

The woman famous for portraying Lois Lane in the original 'Superman' franchise has died.

TMZ reports Margot Kidder died Sunday at her home in Montana. She was 69.

Kidder starred in the hit adaptation of DC's superhero comic alongside Christopher Reeve, who played the titular hero. Kidder played Superman's love interest in the 1978 film and its three sequels.

In recent years, Kidder had been taking smaller roles in movies and TV. She reportedly had two more projects that had yet to be released.