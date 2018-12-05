Report: Store called 911 on student for being 'black'

Photo: Huffington Post

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Advocates have filed a complaint in New Mexico on behalf of a college student who says a convenience store employee called police on him for "being arrogant because he's black."



The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico this week filed a complaint with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau on behalf of Jordan McDowell, an African American university student from New Orleans, following an August episode at a Santa Fe Allsup's convenience store.



According to the complaint, McDowell, a pre-med student at Xavier University in New Orleans, drew attention from an employee at the Allsup's Convenience Store. The complaints say the employee felt McDowell was being "suspicious and sneaky."



After McDowell confronted the employee, the complaint says the employee called 911. No one was arrested.



The Clovis, New Mexico-based Allsup's did not immediately return phone messages.